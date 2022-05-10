Fidelity Bank Plc has approved a dividend of 35 kobo per share totalling N10.14 billion to be paid to its shareholders for the full-year period ended December 2021.

This was passed as a resolution at the recently concluded 34th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

This information was disclosed in a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

According to the resolution, “a dividend of 35 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each amounting to N10,136,904,992.20 (Ten Billion One Hundred and Thirty-six Million, Nine Hundred and Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-two Naira, Twenty Kobo only) with respect to the 2021 financial year be and is hereby approved”.

The qualification date for the Register of Members will be communicated duly to shareholders, as well as the date of payment.

The AGM also passed resolutions recognising the election of Mrs. Morohunke Adenike and Mr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as Independent Non-Executive Director and Executive Director, respectively and the re-election of Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, Alh. Isa Inuwa, Engr. Henry Obih as Non-Executive Director.

That Non-Executive Directors’ remuneration for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and succeeding years until reviewed by the company was also fixed at N31,000,000 for each Non-Executive Director and N40,000,000 for the Chairman of the Board of Directors