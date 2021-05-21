The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied reports that it asked mobile subscribers to submit the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July, 2021.

In a statement on Friday, the Director of public affairs of the NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, said the commission did not at any time issue a statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so.

He however, said the commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS), which will IMEI automatically

“The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website,” the statement said.

“It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks. The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.”

Adinde advised the general public to disregard the said publications, which have created the erroneous impression that telephone subscribers will be required to register their IMEI with their networks.