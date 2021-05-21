OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten senior officers who died on Friday in a military Plane Crash in Kaduna State.

A statement from Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations, said the “sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.”

The statement said the COAS was enroute Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May, 2021 when the unfortunate incident happened, noting that details of the sad incident and burial arrangements will be communicated soon.

Meanwhile, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the death as a dark day for the nation.

“It is a dark day for the nation. The loss of COAS Major Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and others today sends a rude shock across Nigeria and our friends worldwide,” he said.

“I sympathise with the Commander-in-Chief and our armed forces on this sad development. May the Attahiru family and other affected families be comforted, and their memories be a blessing.”