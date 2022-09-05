Nigeria’s federal government said it has uncovered 14 assets, including shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmland belonging to Abba Kyari, former commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Kyari was said to have failed to disclose his ownership of the properties in different locations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State capital, Nigeria Lawyer reports.

It was also reported that over N207 million and €17,598 were also discovered in his various accounts in GTBank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Sterling Bank.

In the fresh 24 counts filed on behalf of the Nigerian government by the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, J. Sunday, dated August 30, 2022, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) stated that the suspended DCP allegedly disguised his ownership of some of the properties.

The case filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/22 has Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, believed to be the former DCP’s siblings as co-defendants.

An affidavit in support of the charge deposed to by a litigation officer with the Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Stephen Kashawa, explained that Kyari, who is currently facing trial for drug dealing, was subjected to general and financial investigation when he was transferred by the police to the NDLEA headquarters on February 14th this year for an investigation.

Kashawa added that the financial investigation which extended to his properties led to the filing of charges for non-disclosure and conversion of large sums of money.

He further stated that the case was ready for trial and that all the witnesses were available to proceed to trial.

According to the government, Kyari knowingly failed to make full disclosure of his asset at plot no 1927 Blue Fountain Estate, Karsana, Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 35(3)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The government also alleged that the disgraced DCP did not declare his ownership of an estate at Linda Chaulker Road, Asokoro Extension; plot no. 5 titled BO/4546; plot no. 9 titled BO/1037; plot no. 10 titled CER/4319 and plot no 33 titled BO/4319, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Also, the AGF said the suspended DCP, who is facing prosecution for illegal cocaine dealing alongside six others, failed to reveal his ownership of a shopping mall titled, NE/1229 and a polo playground with plot no. 270, both located in Maiduguri.

The charges also said the former IRT commander did not make full disclosure of his ownership of farmland along Abuja-Kaduna Road and a plaza under construction in Guzape, Abuja.

Count 11 read, ‘’That you, DCP Abba Kyari, male, adult and you Mohammed Kyari, male, adult, on or about February 14, 2022, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in order to disguise the true ownership of the property situate at plot no. 33, Bama Road, GRA Extension, Maiduguri, Borno State, covered by certificate no. BO/4319 issued by Borno State Government by deposing to a false affidavit at the Federal High Court in suit no. FHC/NG/Cs/9/2022 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, (as amended).’’

It was also alleged that Kyari deposed to an affidavit at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri in suit number, FHC/NG/CS/9/2022, contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, in an attempt to disguise the ownership of a plot of land covered by Certificate of Occupancy no: 000271 issued by Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Borno State.

The Attorney General of the Federation further accused Kyari of deposing to an affidavit to hide his ownership of plot no 9, BOTP/63 covered by the grant of the right of occupancy no. BO/1087; a shopping mall at number 4, Aliyu Close along Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, covered by Certificate of Occupancy no. NE/1229.

The charges also revealed that the DCP knowingly converted N28.4 million in his GTB account number 0121075250; N65.2m in his GTB account number 0138360064; N95 million in UBA account number 1002250112 and N16.9 million in Sterling Bank account number 0072451994.

Kyari was also accused of failing to declare in the NDLEA assets declaration form the sum of Є17,598 in two GTB accounts, being proceeds of unlawful activities; N2.9 million in UBA; N366, 258.77 and N88.000 in Sterling Bank.