Fenway Sports Group offers Liverpool for sale

Liverpool FC owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), has put the English Premiership Club up for sale.

The company has prepared a sales presentation for bidders and is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to find a new buyer for Liverpool.

Reports said the decision to sell the club is coming months after Chelsea FC was sold for £4.25 billion.

The American sports company acquired Liverpool FC from George Gillett and Tom Hicks in October 2010.

As of May 2022, Forbes valued Liverpool at $4.45 billion (£3.89 billion). But with Chelsea having been sold to LA Dodgers’ owner Todd Boehly for £4.25 billion earlier this year, the Merseyside giants would likely demand a matching price.

FSG had previously received offers from third parties who expressed interest in taking up stakes in Liverpool.