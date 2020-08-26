By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A political group in Osun state, Team Support Gboyega Oyetola has described the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola as a God-sent governor whose achievements within a very short period of time has made him deserve a second term of office to enable him continue with the good work he has started.

The group under the leadership of the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said it is in solidarity with the governor especially in view of his unprecedented achievements since assumption of office in 2018.

TSG, in a release signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital on Monday by its Coordinator, Comrade Adebisi Oyegbade AKA Bisi Ilu, stressed that the eight years in office of Governor Oyetola remains sacrosanct so as to complete the good job he has started.

Comrade Oyegbade who doubles as the Personal Assistant to Mr Bola Oyebamiji recalled how the TSG had been the first political group to encourage the governor to run for a second term by branding a vehicle for the purpose since *October 20th, 2019* as instructed by the group’s leader, Mr Bola Oyebamiji.

He explained further that TSG which was formally known as Team Support Bola Oyebamiji(TSB) was the political structure of the Commissioner for Finance and had been renamed Team Support Gboyega Oyetola(TSG) since *October 17th, 2019* because of his support and loyalty to the Governor, hence any news that Oyebamiji is gunning for the state house is a story from the pit of hell.

The TSG State Coordinator stressed that the narrative is being cooked up by elements who are out to cause disunity within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress in the State of Osun.

“It is on record that the first political group in this state to begin the support of our amiable Governor for second term is the TSG, we have already branded a vehicle for his second term bid since *October 20th, 2019* . This is because we knew from the onset of the administration that he is going to perform well in office,” he said.

“The political marauders should know that TSG has been a political structure of Mr Bola Oyebamiji formerly known as Team Support Bola Oyebamiji(TSB), but was renamed Team Support Gboyega Oyetola (TSG) alongside the launch of the 4+4 slogan on *October 17th, 2019* because of his loyalty and support for the second term of the governor.

“It should also be brought to the notice of the general public that TSG is the brain of the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji and he is the one who has been financing the group since it was created. He is the one who ordered us to brand a vehicle to encourage Governor Oyetola for second term, so it is therefore a surprise to us that some people are saying he is nursing a governorship ambition.

“As his personal assistant, I know my boss to be a passionate believer in the project to develop the state of Osun which is spearheaded by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. It is only naysayers and political marauders who are out to cause disunity within the All Progressives Congress in Osun that will say Oyebamiji is nursing a governorship ambition.

“There is no sector of the state that Governor Oyetola has not touched within this short period, one can only imagine what he would do in eight years. Like the TSG has been doing since the beginning of this administration, we will continue to encourage Oyetola for second term”. Oyegbade concluded.