FCMB offers N30m loan to promote clean energy solution

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has announced that it is offering up to N30m to help Nigerian households and small businesses procure solar panels, batteries, inverters, and other clean energy equipment.

The loan enhancement is part of FCMB’s mission to promote sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria, supporting the country’s net-zero goals for 2060. The this will help to ease financial pressures, allowing businesses to allocate more funds to growth and operations with a three-year repayment plan.

The offering also helps offset the increased energy costs following the removal of the fuel subsidy, reinforcing FCMB’s commitment to climate action and reliable power access.

Commenting to the initiative, the Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun, stated thus:

“This loan gives households and businesses easy access to affordable funding for clean energy solutions, supporting sustainable growth. It also helps offset the rising fuel prices caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy. At FCMB, we’re committed to helping people and businesses succeed while backing the government’s push for a stable and sustainable power supply”