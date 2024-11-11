Julius Berger  names Mohammed Indimi as Non-Executive Director

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the public of the appointed Dr. Mohammed Indimi, OFR, as a Non-Executive Director with effect from November 7, 2024.

Dr. Mohammed Indimi, OFR: is the recipient of several doctorate degrees from various universities in Nigeria and globally, in various disciplines. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose business acumen spans, oil and gas and financial services. He was also conferred with the National Honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and with the Republic of Niger’s National Honour of Commandeur dans L’Ordre du Merite du Niger. He chairs the Boards of Oriental Energy Resources Limited and M & W Pump Nigeria Limited and is a Director of Jaiz Bank PLC.

He was appointed to the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from November.