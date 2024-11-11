Connect with us

Business

Julius Berger  names Mohammed Indimi as Non-Executive Director
Advertisement

Business

Stock market drops by 0.20% WtD, sheds N119bn

Business

Fuel war: Marketers jittery over Dangote Refinery push for low prices

Business

Concerns as Nigerians’ per capita income drops by over 200 per cent in 10 years

Business

NDIC begins auction of landed properties, chattels of Heritage Bank 

Business

Gov Otti to introduce electric vehicles for public transport in Abia 

Business

FG won't back down from tax reforms, Oyedele affirms

Business

Lagos to build power plants to bridge electricity gap, invites bidders

Business

National grid collapses again

Business

Champion Breweries granted extension for free float requirement

Business

Julius Berger  names Mohammed Indimi as Non-Executive Director

Published

6 hours ago

on

Julius Berger  names Mohammed Indimi as Non-Executive Director

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the public of the appointed Dr. Mohammed Indimi, OFR, as a Non-Executive Director with effect from November 7, 2024.

Dr. Mohammed Indimi, OFR: is the recipient of several doctorate degrees from various universities in Nigeria and globally, in various disciplines. He is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose business acumen spans, oil and gas and financial services. He was also conferred with the National Honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and with the Republic of Niger’s National Honour of Commandeur dans L’Ordre du Merite du Niger. He chairs the Boards of Oriental Energy Resources Limited and M & W Pump Nigeria Limited and is a Director of Jaiz Bank PLC.

He was appointed to the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from November.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *