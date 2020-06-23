Adebayo Obajemu

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings recently won the Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award by the World Finance.

World Finance is renowned for its coverage and analysis of the global financial services industry, international business, and the global economy.

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings is winning the award for the second consecutive year for its strong corporate governance practices and outstanding leadership in the financial services industry

Its Group Managing Director, Urum Kalu Eke, said: “Winning the award in quick succession is a demonstration of not only the strength of our corporate governance practices but also its resilience. As a holding company, we emphasise the highest standards in corporate governance across all operating entities in our quest to deliver value to our numerous stakeholders.”