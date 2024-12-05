The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has lambasted the police over the handling of the defamation case against an renowned activist, Dele Farotimi.

Recall that Farotimi was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody until December 10 by a magistrate court in Ekiti State.

This came on the heels of his arraignments by the police on a 16-count charge to which the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The police accused Farotimi of “criminally defaming” a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Afe Babalola in a book titled: “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System”.

In a Wednesday statement he personally signed, Obi said the police force should not be preoccupying itself with libel cases while “struggling with a barrage of crimes all over the place”.

The former Anambra governor said matters of defamation are civil in nature and should be so treated.

Obi said, “The handling of the case involving human rights lawyer, DeleFarotomi runs foul of every democratic norm that guarantees freedom of expression and innocence until found guilty before a law court.

“It’s curious that the Nigeria Police, who are struggling with a barrage of crimes all over the place, now indulge in civil cases on half complaints and rush to court at the speed of light.

“Hearing that Dele Farotimi has been remanded in prison over an allegation of defamation is very disturbing.

“This development raises serious concerns about the state of justice and freedom of expression in our country, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of the alarming rise in criminal activities across the nation.

“At a time when national efforts should be directed toward addressing pressing issues such as insecurity, corruption, and economic challenges, it is disheartening to see the focus shifted to cases that appear to stifle critical voices.

“Matters of defamation are civil and should be treated as such, not turned into a tool for intimidation or the erosion of fundamental rights.”

Obi emphasised that the strength of any democracy lies in its ability to tolerate differing opinions and uphold the rule of law without bias.

“I once again call on the authorities to ensure that justice is served impartially and to prioritise the urgent task of combating the real threats plaguing our nation,” Obi added.