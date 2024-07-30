The family of Ms. Ulonna Inyama, the Registrar of Wigwe University, has died in Abuja hospital under controversial circumstances, has called for probe.

The family is demanding accountability and justice over the death of Inyama which comes just months after the passing of Wigwe University’s founder, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in California, USA, along with his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizzy in February.

Family sources said Ms. Inyama died due to complications from fibroid surgery and a wrong blood transfusion.

News continues after this Advertisement

A family source is quoted to have revealed that she was initially admitted to a hospital in Abuja for fibroid treatment but suffered a fatal reaction after receiving the wrong blood type.

“She died of loss of blood due to fibroid complications under mysterious circumstances. We were told that wrong blood transfusion led to her death.

“When her condition worsened due to complications, she was referred to another hospital, where she passed on,” the source said on Monday.

The incident has raised questions about the quality of medical care and safety protocols in Nigerian hospitals.

News continues after this Advertisement