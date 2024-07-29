Ogungbangbe speaks on hunger, protest, frowns at saboteurs to government

Democracy in Nigeria may end up like a flash in the pan unless the prospective protesters deploy pragmatic approach to the protest underway, Dr Thomas Ogungbangbe has said, exerting, “I do not believe that the hope of a better Nigeria resides in any alternative to democracy.”

Continuing, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CITA Energies Limited, stated that the federal government has not posed any lukewarm attitude to the hunger in the land as government knows that its efforts at improving the growth of the economy will amount to nothingness if hunger is not decisively rugby-tackled to the ground.

Hear him: “Efforts at confronting hunger headway, across the country will be futile if the government fails to address the people’s welfare, including hunger particularly, as it affects the aged and youth demography.” He called for continuous radical positive changes in welfare infrastructure.

Prince Ogungbangbe noted that as though the sustenance of the status quo could energize the populace to protest, government’s efforts are presently, in the top most gear to cause the much more needed holistic social transformation.

He however, urged all Nigerians, the people, non-governmental organisations (NGO), politicians in elective and appointive positions, and the entirety of the public and private sectors of the nation’s economy, to complement each other in taking drastic steps against the growing hunger in order that hunger – free democracy can be attained and sustained.

The government could further institute another social programme, getting to grips with hunger, the aviation industry chief suggested even as he challenged Nigerians to get battled ready against saboteurs to government’s restlessly laudable efforts towards making life and living bearable in the country.

The Ife/Ijesa axis of Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain cautioned against violence in all its forms, enthusing, government cannot be hamstrung by any person or group, to look away from the welfare of the governed.

