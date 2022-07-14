Osun 2022: Don't allow APC to rig your vote - Atiku tells electorates

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to the people of Osun state not to give chance for rigging in the state’s July 16 gubernatorial election.

The former vice president made this appeal on Thursday at the party maga rally in Osogbo, while soliciting votes for the party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Atiku urged people to vote for the party’s candidate, Adeleke saying that it’s the people’s responsibility to cast their vote to make him the state governor.

According to him, “Don’t allow them to rig you out again, as they did last time. Now, it is your responsibility to protect your vote and return senator Adeleke as the governor of Osun State.”

Also speaking at the rally, Adeleke boasted that the party is ready to retrieve its stolen mandate from the APC, urging his supporters to vote for him on Saturday.

Adeleke vowed to take the state back to the days of Awolowo and bring back grassroots development to the state.

He said “We are going to bring back local government and give them autonomy, they have killed grassroots, and we will go back to the days of Awolowo. We are ready to retrieve our vote.”

Also present at the rally was Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, who said the PDP is ready to win the Saturday’s governorship election.

Others are Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, among others.