Experts raise alarm over danger of excessive fasting 

By Tumininu Ojeabi Hassan

Excessive fasting, among others, have been blamed for the growing rate of kidney disease amongst young Nigerians which is raising a cause for concern among experts, as more than 20 million Nigerians are living with kidney failures.

Annually, about 20,000 people go down with End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD), which requires dialysis and transplant to stay alive.

According to the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, prolonged fasting has contributed to the high rate of kidney problems in the country.

She expressed her concern about people, who fast excessively and drink only little or no water, thereby punishing the kidney.

“We are a very religious country. Muslims and Christians fast a lot and it’s part of the kidney problems. Some people will fast for 10 or 20 days and drinking only little or no water, the kidney is being punished.

“Now if you put chemicals in it, it triples in exponential manner; it damages the kidney beforehand because the kidney doesn’t have water to dilute or filter. Your body has to have homeostatic balance, meaning that the water level in your body has to make your organs function,” she said.

According to Dr. Fatoumata Ilupeju, fasting can’t cause kidney disease but excessive fasting can.

“The kidney is responsible for removing waste from the body and to do this it has to be well hydrated. That’s why they encourage people to take lots of water so it makes the job of the kidney easier, as water helps to remove these wastes. Someone, who fasts excessively is obviously not taking enough water so the kidney can’t function properly. These wastes are store in the kidney and damage it as they’re toxic.” she stated.

Our correspondent reached out to a Pastor, who aired his opinion about the statement made by the director general of NAFDAC.

According to Evangelist Emanuel Udofia of the New Beginning Gospel Church, Shangisha Magodo, “Fasting is all about knowing what you are fasting for and your capacity. Everyone’s capacity is different. You have to check your capacity if you can withstand the fast through out the day or not, you need to understand your body.

“Some people can go a day without eating due to lack of appetite and this doesn’t mean they are fasting. While some people can’t cope without eating, it’s not advisable to force someone that can’t cope without eating to fast.

“It doesn’t matter if you fast through out the day or not, what matters is your faith. Fasting is good and it helps the body but you just need to know your capacity. Currently, we are fasting for 31 days. I can fast for one week without eating and all I will take is just fruits. I can do this because I don’t have any health issue.

“Every morning, immediately I wake up , I drink a glass-cup of water, after urinating, I take another glass cup of water, then I am good to go,” he said.

He spoke about the importance of taking fruits during fasting as it helps to regain lost weight and strength.

“I take fruits a lot when I’m fasting because they contain vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that help the body. It helps me to regain stability and strength. Afterwards, I take pap, then I eat any other food. I don’t take drugs unless I’m sick,” he said.

Also, he emphasized on being healthy when fasting and the need for age restriction during fasting,

“When I’m sick, I don’t fast. I don’t advise people to fast when they are sick, it’s advisable to take care of your body afterwards, you can fast. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no age restriction when fasting is involved. It all depends on the person’s capacity and strength.

“My four year old niece fasts but not for long, sometimes from 6am-10am or 12pm and she’s healthy. Some old people fast because they are used to it but they don’t observe long period of fasting due to old age,” he added.

He concluded by saying, “Nobody should be forced to fast because Jesus Christ never forced anyone to fast. Fasting should be based on your capacity, and also, do not try to copy anyone’s style of fasting because we don’t have the same stamina.”

In addition, our correspondent had an interview with Alhaji Bakare Akano at his Lagos resident. The 84 year old Islamic cleric of Idofian Mosque, Shangisha Magodo stated his opinion concerning long periods of fasting and the danger to the body.

“What she said is true. Long periods of fasting is harmful to the body. It’s better to fast moderately. Some people fast for five days, some for 10 days, it depends on their strength level. As the month of Ramadan is approaching, some people will fast for 30 days, but some old people can’t fast for that long.

“In a situation whereby you can’t fast, it’s acceptable in Islam to give those that are fasting food. Give them meal at pre-dawn, which is called Suhoor and Iftar which is eaten after breaking at 7pm in the evening, this also means you partook in the fast and you have received the blessings attached to it, because you have fed those that fasted,” he said

He spoke about the age limit for fasting, “There’s no age limit for fasting. There are people, who are younger than me that don’t fast anymore and there are people older, who fast consistently; it all depends on your body. For example, two years ago, I couldn’t fast because I was severely sick. Last year, I participated in Ramadan. Allah doesn’t want us to harm ourselves all in the name of fasting, if someone is not healthy, they shouldn’t fast,” he stated

In addition, he talked about the importance of eating healthy foods during Ramadan.

“Allah honours the month of Ramadan so much, when you are fasting and you pray for strength you are strengthened and you don’t feel the effects of fasting so much. I take Pap or plantain for Suhoor and for Iftar I take Amala, Eba or Semo. Also, I take fruits and vegetables and I use drugs too after Ramadan but during Ramadan I don’t take my herbal medicine because it makes me purge,” he said.

He mentioned the significance of attending Islamic lectures and rendering help during Ramadan as they give lectures on healthy foods Muslims can eat during Ramadan to regain their strength and to keep their bodies healthy.

Aside excessive fasting, other risk factors of kidney disease include bacterial infections like typhoid, fungal infection and viral infections like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV. Also, Sickle Cell Disease, Lupus Nephritis, Hypertension, Diabetes, loss of blood and Diarrhoea, which leads to dehydration are some causes of kidney failure.

People, who live with these diseases stand a chance of developing kidney failure. To prevent kidney failure, these diseases should be treated appropriately by qualified doctors, individuals above 40 years should go for check-ups regularly also a healthy lifestyle should be adopted, smoking and alcohol should be stopped, and always engage in physical exercise.