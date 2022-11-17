Monica Eimunjeze, has been appointed as the acting director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC),

Mojisola Adeyeye, the former director-general, is said to have commenced her retirement leave.

Augustine Oboli, an assistant director, in an internal memo dated November 17, said the management is in receipt of a letter appointing Eimunjeze as acting director-general.

Oboli, who copied 27 directors in the memo, said Eimunjeze’s appointment took effect from November 12.

“The management is in receipt of a letter appointing Dr Monica Eimunjeze as the acting director-general of NAFDAC with effect from 12th November 2022,” the letter reads.

“I am therefore directed to bring this development to you for information and guidance.”

Until her appointment, Eimunjeze was the agency’s director of registration and regulatory affairs.

Before then, she served as the technical assistant to the director-general of NAFDAC and as the director, drug evaluation and research.

Eimunjeze graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in 1986 and obtained a doctorate in pharmacy from Mercer University, Georgia, USA.