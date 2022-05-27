Excitement in Abia as Alex Otti joins Labour Party

The decision of Dr. Alex Otti, a former bank CEO and governorship hopeful in Abia State, to join Labour Party in bid to realize his ambition, has elicited excitement in the state.

Otti, who had earlier in the week dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing imposition of candidates, was on Friday, welcomed by a mammoth crowd of supporters who thronged the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, Imo State.

By his decision to join the Labour Party, the former APGA governorship candidate who is widely considered the rightful winner of the state’s governorship election in 2015, has formally joined the rank of progressives crystallising into a third force.

An advance crowd, led by Hon Ginger Onwusibe, the lawmaker representing Isialangwa South state constituency, Otti’s constituency, had received him at Ntigha Junction (Isialangwa), for onward movement to Umuahia.

Hon Onwusibe had just dumped the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State to join the Labour Party