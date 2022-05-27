BREAKING: Enyinnaya Abaribe joins APGA, seeks return to senate in 2023

Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier on Friday, has joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Abaribe, a former deputy governor of Abia State, confirmed to reporters that he has joined the party in Umuahia, on Friday.

The lawmaker also said he has jettisoned running for Abia State governorship seat to seek re-election to the Senate under APGA come 2023.

The Abia south senator had sent a letter to the ward chairman of the PDP in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, on Friday morning, announcing his resignation from the PDP.

He also sent a letter to the President of the Senate announcing his resignation as the Senate Minority leader in a separate communication.