Afters years of waiting and expectations, the Dangote Refinery has commenced production of refined petroleum products.

The multi-billion dollar refinery owned by Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, it was gathered, began operations earlier on Friday.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery had on Monday received the sixth cargo of 1million barrels of crude oil supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to enable it commence operations.

Details later…

