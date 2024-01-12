Connect with us

JUST IN: Alex Otti wins at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court upholds Mutfwang’s election as Plateau governor

Supreme Court affirms Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

BREAKING: Kano governor, Abba Yusuf wins at the Supreme Court

Report projects more multinationals to exit Nigeria in 2024

We're serious-minded about foreign investments, Gov Otti tells visiting Indonesia ambassador

Betta Edu: Forces behind her fall

Gen Lagbaja applauds Gov Otti's leadership, says security has improved in Abia

Betta Edu: Peter Obi seeks wider probe, says minister's suspension not enough

Finally, Dangote Refinery begins production

2 hours ago

Breather for ailing economy as Dangote Refinery begins operation

Afters years of waiting and expectations, the Dangote Refinery has commenced production of refined petroleum products.

The multi-billion dollar refinery owned by Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, it was gathered, began operations earlier on Friday.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery had on Monday received the sixth cargo of 1million barrels of crude oil supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to enable it commence operations.

Details later…

