Telecoms: Active voice subscribers grew by 4.51% in Q3 2023 – NBS

Recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Telecoms data has revealed that the total number of active voice subscribers in Q3 2023 was 221,769,883 from the 212,201,578 reported in Q3 2022, indicating a growth rate of 4.51%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this rose by 0.76%.

Also, in Q3 2023, the total number of active internet subscribers stood at 160,171,125 from 152,784,980 reported in Q3 2022, showing an increase of 4.83%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 0.42%.

On state profile analysis, Lagos state had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q3 2023 with 27,043,333, followed by Ogun with 13,136,247 and Kano with 12,192,122. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,558,509, followed by Gombe and Yobe with 2,643,899 and 2,760,261 respectively.

In addition, Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q3 2023 with 19,188,745, followed by Ogun with 9,538,622 and Kano with 8,712,782. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,195,580, followed by Zamfara and Gombe with 1,863,686 and 1,909,498 respectively. However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q3 2023.