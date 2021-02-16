OBINNA EZUGWU

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Daniel was governor under the PDP and had remained a key member of the party. In 2019, he led the campaign team of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Daniel is expected to pick up the membership card of APC before the registration of new members closes today.

In a statement, Daniel apologised to his former party for the short notice, stating that his support for Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, was a pointer.

He explained that the decision took a speedy curve with the request of the national caretaker Chairman of APC to visit him along with three governors.

“I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news goes viral,” he said.

“Dear Friends & Colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which as you might have suspected started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.

“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board.”