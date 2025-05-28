Connect with us

Ogun Govt Condemns Athletes’ Protest, Reaffirms Commitment to Welfare
2 hours ago

The Ogun State Government has condemned the protest staged by some of its athletes at the ongoing National Sports Festival over delayed allowances, describing the action as regrettable and premature.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the state expressed disappointment, noting that the protest was inconsistent with the values and objectives Ogun upholds.

Akinmade said the athletes acted out of impatience, as all necessary arrangements for the payment of their allowances had been finalized, with disbursement scheduled for Tuesday.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun remains deeply committed to the welfare of all participants at the festival,” Akinmade stated. “There is no circumstance under which he would allow Ogun athletes to suffer or be neglected.”

Describing the protest as “unfortunate and uncalled for,” he emphasized that it undermined the state’s notable success in hosting the festival—from the well-received opening ceremony to Team Ogun’s commendable performance.

Akinmade confirmed that payment of allowances had already commenced, and athletes had begun receiving their alerts. “Those who protested did so in error. It was a clear case of impatience,” he added.

 

