Nation

Alleged N110bn fraud: Yahaya Bello in court, pleads not guilty
Published

3 hours ago

on

Yahaya Bello, former Kogi State governor, on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his involvement in an alleged N110 billion fraud.

The former governor was arraigned before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

Bello, who was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in April 2024, eventually turned himself in on Monday.

More subsequently…

