Enugu govt, SPP partner to enhance climate governance, policy

The Enugu State Government has partnered with the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP) to enhance climate governance, policy, and action plans at the state level.

This initiative aims to align Enugu’s climate strategy with national goals, supported by the African Climate Foundation.

Key points from the stakeholder engagement include: Climate Resilience and Green Economy Vision:

Governor Peter Mbah, represented by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, emphasized the state’s commitment to building climate-resilient infrastructures and fostering a green economy.

The state is setting up structures to drive climate action and policy, focusing on sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation.

Sustainable Initiatives: Enugu State plans to power 250 model schools under construction with renewable energy.

The state aims to transition from a coal city to a green city, leveraging circular economy principles and climate-resilient infrastructure plans.

Climate Challenges and Science-Based Policy: Commissioner for Environment, Prof. S.C. Ugwu, highlighted the severe impacts of climate change in the state, including increased flooding and gully erosion.

The state is committed to developing a science-based climate policy using comprehensive data and scientific analysis, forming the basis for a strategic climate action plan and climate finance.

Inclusivity and Just Transition: The engagement underscored the importance of inclusive policies that consider women and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), who are disproportionately affected by climate change.

The need for a just transition in addressing climate challenges was emphasized, ensuring equitable solutions for all community members.

Collaborative Effort: The inception meeting included participation from government officials, civil servants, business leaders, civil society organizations, youth groups, women’s groups, and PWDs, fostering a collaborative approach to climate governance.

This partnership aims to establish a robust and inclusive climate governance framework, promoting sustainable development and environmental resilience in Enugu State.

