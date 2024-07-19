Connect with us

Nation

Man who attempted suicide in Abuja by climbing mast granted bail
Advertisement

Home Latest Nation

Okereke unveils essay competition on climate change for Enugu youths

Latest Nation Top Stories

Enugu govt, SPP partner to enhance climate governance, policy

Education in Nigeria Nation

Federal Govt College of Education Abia to take-off September

Arts & Books Nation

US hosts creators, intellectual property policymakers from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria

Nation

Fidau Prayer: Akinleye, Olohunde families appreciate guests, well wishers

Education in Nigeria Nation

JAMB pegs varsities cut-off mark at 240, polytechnics at 100, accepts admission for under 18

Nation

UAE denies lifting travel ban on Nigerians - Report

Nation

FBI arrests Nigerian crypto billionaire for alleged fraud, other offences

Education in Nigeria Nation

FG announces criteria for admission into unity schools

Nation

Man who attempted suicide in Abuja by climbing mast granted bail

Published

4 hours ago

on

Man who attempted suicide in Abuja by climbing mast granted bail

Police in Abuja on Thursday, released Alhaji Yushau Shuaibu, a man arrested for attempting suicide over economic hardship, on bail to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Yushau had attempted to commit suicide by climbing a broadcast mast belonging to Aso radio in Katampe, Abuja on July 8, demanding immediate action by President Bola Tinubu to bring down food prices.

He was arrested and subsequently sent to the FCTA’s Social Development Secretariat for mental assessment and evaluation.

News continues after this Advertisement

Announcing his release in a statement on Friday, SP Josephine Adeh, Spokesman of FCT Command said, “The assessment report indicated that he is mentally stable.

“However, symptoms of anxiety, persistent worry, and fears were observed in the course of profiling him.

“The FCTA SDS recommended that the suspect should be allowed to report weekly in their office for further psycho-social care and support, hence the reason for admitting him to bail.

“Following his release on bail, his lawyer, Adeyanju, is required to present him whenever his presence is needed at the command.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *