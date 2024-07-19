Man who attempted suicide in Abuja by climbing mast granted bail

Police in Abuja on Thursday, released Alhaji Yushau Shuaibu, a man arrested for attempting suicide over economic hardship, on bail to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Yushau had attempted to commit suicide by climbing a broadcast mast belonging to Aso radio in Katampe, Abuja on July 8, demanding immediate action by President Bola Tinubu to bring down food prices.

He was arrested and subsequently sent to the FCTA’s Social Development Secretariat for mental assessment and evaluation.

Announcing his release in a statement on Friday, SP Josephine Adeh, Spokesman of FCT Command said, “The assessment report indicated that he is mentally stable.

“However, symptoms of anxiety, persistent worry, and fears were observed in the course of profiling him.

“The FCTA SDS recommended that the suspect should be allowed to report weekly in their office for further psycho-social care and support, hence the reason for admitting him to bail.

“Following his release on bail, his lawyer, Adeyanju, is required to present him whenever his presence is needed at the command.”

