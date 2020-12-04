The Nigeria police force has applied to withdraw the suit against the judicial panels set up to probe allegations of brutality and human rights abuses against the force.

In a suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/1492/2020 and filed by O.M Atoyebi, police counsel, the force had argued that the establishment of panels of inquiry by state governors to investigate its activities was illegal and unconstitutional.

It asked the court to restrain the defendants from conducting any investigation to probe the affairs of the security agency.

However, reacting to the suit, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, expressed his disapproval and ordered an investigation of the suit.

He said the force is committed to fulfilling all its obligations with regard to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, adding that the officer responsible for the suit has been queried and may be sanctioned “if found guilty of dereliction of duty”.

In a notice of discontinuance filed by Festus Ibude, police counsel, on Friday, the security agency said it wishes to withdraw the suit against all the defendants.

“Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and doth hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants,” the notice read