EndBadGovernance protests: One year on, still no justice for victims of police brutality – Amnesty International

One year after security forces unleashed deadly violence and mass arrests on peaceful #EndBadGovernance protesters, the Nigerian authorities have failed to deliver justice to victims, Amnesty International (AI) has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Amnesty accused the Nigerian police of killing at least 24 people between August 1 and 10, 2024, during protests across Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Borno, Niger, and Kaduna states. Despite the grave human rights violations committed, the group said, not a single security operative has been held accountable.

Amnesty described the response of the authorities as a “complete failure of justice,” adding that the police have continued to deny credible allegations of extrajudicial executions, torture, and arbitrary arrests.

“One year on, despite the gravity of these human rights violations, not a single member of the security forces has been prosecuted,” said Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria. “Accountability remains elusive for the 24 peaceful protesters killed in multiple states. Those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice.”

Sanusi noted that in all documented cases, victims were shot at close range – often in the head or chest – suggesting a shoot-to-kill approach by officers. Two survivors were shot in the arms and legs, while others suffered from suffocation due to excessive use of tear gas. Some detainees were tortured and starved while in custody, leading to the collapse of minors during trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 1, 2024.

He said Nigerian authorities have taken no meaningful steps to uphold the rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, and continue to engage in widespread intimidation, surveillance, and criminalization of protests.

Amnesty said it has documented several cases where peaceful protesters were convicted after what it described as “sham trials” on trumped-up charges. Others continue to face ongoing legal proceedings in Abuja and five northern states.

In Borno State, the rights group reported that a group of young #EndBadGovernance protesters – including teenagers aged 14 to 17 – were convicted on charges such as forming a WhatsApp group named “Zanga Zanga” to allegedly take up arms against the government. The minors received punishments ranging from caning to compulsory community service, while adults were sentenced to five years in prison.

Similarly, in the Federal Capital Territory, a group of protesters including Michael Adaramoye (aka Lenin), Adeyemi Abayomi (aka Yomi), Suleman Yakubu, and others are still being tried at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The charges against them include “levying war against the state,” “inciting mutiny,” “calling for a military takeover,” and “intent to destabilize Nigeria by inciting public disturbance with placards reading ‘End bad government’ and ‘Tinubu must go.’”

Amnesty condemned the government’s actions as a violation of international human rights standards.

“What happened in parts of Nigeria from August 1 to 10, 2024, is a clear demonstration of the government’s utter disregard for human rights,” Sanusi said. “Failing to hold the police accountable for their actions only emboldens security forces to continue using firearms as a tool for suppressing dissent.”

The organisation called on Nigerian authorities to drop all charges against peaceful protesters, investigate all allegations of human rights abuses, and ensure justice and compensation for victims and their families.