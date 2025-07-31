Don harps on need for renewed commitment to values at Ruthwiphdale graduation ceremony

Renowned professor of criminology, media scholar and education administrator Johnson Ayodele emphasized the imperative of a return to values as a prerequisite for a revamp of education.

He noted that education has experienced a downturn for the past two decades as a logical consequence of the breakdown of family values and the collapse of ethics. He made this disclosure at the 14th Ruthwiphdale School’s graduation ceremony where he was a guest speaker on Wednesday.

He put the blame of collapse at the door of governments at all levels, parents and the changing values in the society which places emphasis on materialism above right conduct. He called for a return to the ethical centre, blaming governments and parents for the collapse of education.

” It has become so bad that parents now solicit for the so-called special centre for their children where cheating is the order of the day.

The proprietress of the elite school Mrs Adenike Odetola, a London – based British trained Early Education expert thanked the parents for their support, adding that the objective of the management is to make ” the school the Eton of Nigeria” where quality education, ethics and training of pupils for leadership position is a cardinal point.

One after another, the parents thanked the management of the school for inculcating in their children and wards good values and instillation of quality education.

The highlights of the ceremony was the giving of awards and certificates to outstanding pupils and teachers, drama performance and ballet dance by pupils.

Odetola commended the parents, saying “thank you for your unwavering support and trust in our school. Your partnership has been instrumental and foundational in shaping the young minds of our graduands. We are proud of the progress they have made, and we couldn’t have achieved this milestone without your involvement and supports.

“To our graduands, congratulations on this remarkable achievement! We are proud of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. May this milestone mark the beginning of a bright and successful future. Amen!

“To our Guest Speaker, Professor Johnson Ayodele, thank you for sharing your wisdom, insights, and inspiring words with us. Your presence has added immense value to our ceremony, and we are grateful for your contribution.

To our guests, thank you for joining us to celebrate this special occasion. Your presence has made the day even more special for our learners and their families.

Once again, thank you all for being part of this momentous occasion. We look forward to continuing our journey together, shaping the minds of future generations.

Among the guests was retired Commissioner of Police Kayode Samuel.