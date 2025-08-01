Cleric urges govt to take decisive action on farmers-herdsmen conflict

A prominent cleric, Pastor Jeremiah Babalola, has urged the Nigerian government at all levels to implement urgent and corrective measures to end the protracted and often violent conflict between farmers and herdsmen, warning that continued inaction threatens national food security and the livelihoods of rural communities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pastor Babalola appealed to political leaders, security agencies, and wealthy cattle traders to act in alignment with both constitutional and divine authority in addressing what he described as a “baseless and destructive trade” that has wreaked havoc on the country’s agricultural sector.

“It is clear, as revealed by the Spirit of God, that this is not a problem created by government per se, but rather by a few wealthy individuals who have ventured into the cattle business for selfish gain,” the cleric said. “These individuals, not representative of all the rich in our society, are engaging in this trade unlawfully and in ways that undermine our farmers.”

He decried the destruction of farmlands by wandering cattle, stating that it has become a major threat to food production. “As our elders say, anything that drives you from the river can also drive you from the farm — and if that happens, hunger and death follow,” he noted.

Pastor Babalola stressed that cattle rearing must no longer be allowed to continue in its current unregulated form. He proposed a series of practical measures for reforming the sector:

1. Mandatory Registration: All cattle traders must be registered and recognised by law to ensure accountability and traceability.

2. Ranch Development: Traders should acquire land specifically for the purpose of cattle rearing. Multiple investors can jointly purchase large parcels of land to establish ranches where cattle can be confined and adequately fed.

3. Infrastructure Requirements: Ranches must be fenced — with barbed wire or concrete blocks — to prevent cattle from straying into farmlands. Boreholes should be installed to provide water, thereby eliminating the need to encroach on nearby farms.

4. Self-Sustaining Feed Supply: Pasture and feed crops such as maize and cassava should be cultivated within the ranches to provide a sustainable food source for the cattle.

5. Ban on Open Grazing: The era of cattle roaming freely across highways and farms must end. Movement of cattle should be strictly restricted to designated ranches.

Pastor Babalola emphasised that such reforms are not only feasible but affordable for those who are financially capable of investing in the cattle trade.

To the authorities, he issued a direct call to action:

“You must take bold and decisive steps to eradicate the lawlessness currently plaguing cattle trading. Let the enforcement of corrective measures begin now, especially with the elimination of this destabilising, unregulated practice.”

He concluded by encouraging the government to act swiftly and firmly to protect the nation’s food supply and restore harmony between farmers and herders.