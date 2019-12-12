Electricity workers suspend nationwide strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended the strike action it began on Wednesday to call Federal Governmen’s attention to the plight of its members.

The decision to suspend the industrial action followed a meeting between the union’s members and officials of the federal government.

National President of NUEE, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who confirmed the outcome of the meeting to ThisDay said workers’ grievances were conclusively addressed.

“We have concluded deliberations and all issues were addressed but we are awaiting implementation. Meanwhile, our strike action is suspended,” ThisDay quoted him as saying.

The industrial action came following the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum issued by NUEE to the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to implement their demands, and the failure of the minister to dialogue with the union before the ultimatum which lapsed midnight Tuesday.

The strike led to the shutting down of most of the offices of Distribution Companies in the country.