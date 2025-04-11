Group Urges Tinubu to Declare State of Emergency in Zamfara Over Insecurity

A civil society group, the Northern Citizens Alliance for Justice, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State, citing a deepening security crisis and alleged collapse of governance.

Zamfara, a North-Western state currently governed by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has been plagued by persistent bandit attacks, kidnappings, and reports of criminal mining. The group’s appeal comes amid growing concern over rising insecurity in the region.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Friday, the group’s president, Kabiru Bako, said that meaningful intervention in Zamfara would not be possible unless political control is taken from actors allegedly profiting from the ongoing crisis.

“What is happening in Zamfara is not governance; it is an organised failure to protect the people,” Bako declared. “There’s no functioning House of Assembly, no political will to tackle violence, and disturbing allegations linking public officials to illegal mining. This is not politics — this is betrayal.”

Bako described the situation as “a slow-burning war,” warning that the rest of the country is ignoring the crisis at great risk. He revealed that in several communities, residents are forced to pay levies to bandits just to access their farms or move between towns.

“In places like Zurmi, Shinkafi, Anka, and Bukkuyum, life has become unbearable. Schools are unsafe, markets are shrinking, and families live in fear. Women are abducted, children are recruited by armed groups, and entire towns are being taxed by criminals. Meanwhile, the state government stands by, blaming others and doing little,” he said.

The group also raised alarm over the state’s legislative vacuum, noting that 10 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly were suspended for speaking out against the insecurity — leaving the state with no functional legislative oversight.

“This is a dictatorship of silence, not democracy,” Bako said. “The suspension of lawmakers and lack of a properly constituted assembly show that governance has broken down completely. The people are left defenceless.”

The group further alleged that unregulated mining activities in the state are funding armed groups. “The same individuals who should be protecting Zamfara are benefitting from its collapse,” Bako said. “There is credible evidence that the profits from illegal mining are being used to purchase arms by non-state actors.”

Calling on the President to act decisively, the group demanded the immediate declaration of a state of emergency and the appointment of a neutral administrator to oversee governance and rebuild public institutions.

“If action is not taken now, Zamfara risks becoming a permanent safe haven for terrorists and criminals,” Bako warned. “Lives are being lost daily, and the government can no longer claim to be in control.”

The Alliance said it would submit a comprehensive dossier to the National Assembly and the National Security Adviser in the coming days to support its request for federal intervention.