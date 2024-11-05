The chief judge of Ekiti State, Oyewole Adeyeye, is dead.

The chief judge who is said to have been unwell since July last year, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The illness followed severe injuries he sustained when a section of the state high court complex collapsed on him.

The association of international female lawyers (FIDA) in the state has issued a condolence message.

“With deep sorrow in our hearts and in total submission to the will of God, FIDA Ekiti consoles with the family of the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon Justice Oyewole Adeyeye on his call to glory,” the statement reads.

“May He find rest with his maker.

“I pray that God grants the family, the Judiciary and the people of Ekiti State, the grace to bear this irreparable loss. Adieu great one.”