Connect with us

Nation

Ekiti chief judge, Oyewole Adeyeye, is dead
Advertisement

Nation

Court strikes out charges against 119 EndBadGovernance protesters

Nation

Tinubu bows to pressure, directs release of minors charged with treason over protest

Nation

Julius Berger begins construction work on Cotonou Road Bridges

Arts & Books Nation

Julius Berger-AFP products impress at Design Week Lagos 2024 ex

Nation

Ede Day 2024: Govs, other dignitaries to grace event, as planning c'ttee visits Adeleke  

Health Nation

Health workers suspend 7-day warning strike

Nation

Court fixes December 10 for trial of Osun Monarch, 4 others

Nation

Late Emeka Obasi honoured for impactful contributions to journalism, society 

Education in Nigeria Nation

Abia begins implementation of  white paper on ABSUU, appoints new VC, management

Nation

Ekiti chief judge, Oyewole Adeyeye, is dead

Published

44 mins ago

on

Ekiti chief judge, Oyewole Adeyeye, is dead

The chief judge of Ekiti State, Oyewole Adeyeye, is dead.

The chief judge who is said to have been unwell since July last year, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The illness followed severe injuries he sustained when a section of the state high court complex collapsed on him.

The association of international female lawyers (FIDA) in the state has issued a condolence message.

“With deep sorrow in our hearts and in total submission to the will of God, FIDA Ekiti consoles with the family of the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon Justice Oyewole Adeyeye on his call to glory,” the statement reads.

“May He find rest with his maker.

“I pray that God grants the family, the Judiciary and the people of Ekiti State, the grace to bear this irreparable loss. Adieu great one.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *