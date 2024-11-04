Tinubu bows to pressure, directs release of minors charged with treason over protest

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has directed that all the minors arrested and facing prosecution in court over their alleged involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protest should immediately be released without prejudice to the law.

The directive follows condemnations that trailed the arraignment of the minors on Friday.

President Tinubu also directed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to see the welfare of the minors.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents, in Abuja.

The Minister said that the President said that all the law enforcement agents involved in the arrest, detention and prosecution of the minors be investigated and anyone found culpable, would face appropriate disciplinary action.