Nation

Nation

Julius Berger begins construction work on Cotonou Road Bridges

Arts & Books Nation

Julius Berger-AFP products impress at Design Week Lagos 2024 ex

Nation

Ede Day 2024: Govs, other dignitaries to grace event, as planning c'ttee visits Adeleke  

Health Nation

Health workers suspend 7-day warning strike

Nation

Court fixes December 10 for trial of Osun Monarch, 4 others

Nation

Late Emeka Obasi honoured for impactful contributions to journalism, society 

Education in Nigeria Nation

Abia begins implementation of  white paper on ABSUU, appoints new VC, management

Health Nation

Abia healthcare agency vaccinates 1.2m against polio

Education in Nigeria Nation

We won't call off strike until our salary arrears are cleared, SSANU insists

Nation

Published

3 mins ago

on

Tinubu bows to pressure, directs release of minors charged with treason over protest

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has directed that all the minors arrested and facing prosecution in court over their alleged involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protest should immediately be released without prejudice to the law.

The directive follows condemnations that trailed the arraignment of the minors on Friday.

President Tinubu also directed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to see the welfare of the minors.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents, in Abuja.

The Minister said that the President said that all the law enforcement agents involved in the arrest, detention and prosecution of the minors be investigated and anyone found culpable, would face appropriate disciplinary action.

Obinna Ezugwu.

