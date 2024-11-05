Connect with us

Court strikes out charges against 119 EndBadGovernance protesters
Published

23 mins ago

on

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit against 119 protesters charged over the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the presiding judge, struck out the case following an application by M.D Abubakar, counsel to the attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

Abubakar had applied to take over and discontinue the suit.

At the session on Tuesday, Abubakar prayed the court to allow the AGF take over the charge.

The development comes after President Bola Tinubu directed the attorney-general and law enforcement to release all minors detained over the protest.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered an investigation into the mistreatment of the minors.

