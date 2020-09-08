Adebayo Obajemu

The Chairman, Ekiti State Committee on Special Public Works Committee Programme, Biodun Omoleye, said that recruitment of qualified applicants for the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs began Monday.

Omoleye, who is also the Chief of Staff to Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, made this known in a statement in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to the statement titled, ‘Ekiti begins recruitment for Special Public Works programme’, “successful candidates would be engaged in public works such as clearing of drains, sweeping, cutting of hedges and roads verges, traffic control, environmental sanitation and beautification.”

According to SSG, the recruitment process which would be handled by the state government and the National Directorate of Employment would take place between Monday, September 7 and Wednesday, September, 9 at the 16 councils in the state.

“The recruitment exercise has no provision for online registration or registration by proxy. Interested applicants are to visit their local governments of origin with their local government attestation letters at 8am each day.

“Those who had earlier participated in the pilot exercise need not apply as it will amount to double entries thereby disallowing fresh applicants opportunities to benefit from the programme,” Omoleye stated.

Under the scheme, 1,000 youths are to be recruited per local government across the 774 LG in Nigeria. 16,000 persons are to benefit in the 16 council areas of Ekiti State.