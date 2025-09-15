The Federal Government and the Ogun State government have issued fresh flood alerts, warning residents in vulnerable communities across several states to take precautionary measures, including relocating to safer areas, as heavy rainfall and rising river levels threaten to trigger widespread flooding in the coming weeks.

In its latest advisory, the Federal Ministry of Environment’s National Flood Early Warning Centre said 11 states face a high risk of heavy rainfall and flooding between Sunday and Thursday. The states include Adamawa (Ganye, Natubi), Benue (Abinsi, Agyo, Gogo, Ito, Makurdi, Udoma, Ukpiam), Nasarawa (Agima, Rukubi, Odogbo), Taraba (Beli, Serti, Donga), Delta (Umugboma, Umukwata, Abraka, Aboh, Okpo-Krika), and Niger (Rijau).

Others listed are Kebbi (Ribah), Kano (Gwarzo, Karaye), Katsina (Jibia), Sokoto (Makira), and Zamfara (Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Maradun, Gusau, Anka, Bungudu).

The notice warned that rising water levels in the River Gongola, River Benue, and River Niger pose significant danger, particularly for communities on flood plains.

Similarly, the Ogun State government, in its 2025 Midterm Flood Alert signed by Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, urged residents of riverine and coastal communities to move to safer locations between the last week of September and the second week of October.

The communities include Isheri, Warewa, Akute, parts of Abeokuta, Ayetoro, Itele, and Iju, as well as coastal settlements in Ogun Waterside such as Makun, Oni, Iwopin, Igele, Ifaara, Ebute-Imobi (Ijebu East), Tungeji Island, and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Council.

According to the state government, the expected overflow of rivers and tidal surge from sea water rise could wreak havoc, worsened by inflows from the northern part of the country and neighbouring Benin Republic into downstream Ogun and Lagos states. The release of water from the Oyan Dam may further compound the situation.

“The overflow, expected to last about two weeks, is part of the second phase of annual flooding which usually occurs between September and November,” the statement said.

Both the Federal and Ogun State governments advised residents of flood-prone areas to take the warnings seriously, relocate early, and adhere to safety guidelines to avert avoidable loss of lives and property.