The badly decomposed body lying on a bed

The decomposed body of a man found in the bedroom of his house after four years has left residents of Apete in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in shock.

Community leaders leading security men to the scene

The deceased, whose identity remain unknown as at press time, was said to have been seen by neighbours four years ago during one of his occasional trips to Ibadan from Portharcourt in Rivers State where he resides at the time.

The cause of his death is yet to be acertained but residents in the area disclosed that non of the residents in the area knew about the incident untill this week when the community decided to enter into the compound to cut the overgrown grass inside his compound which has become a haven for snakes and rodents.

The deceased car covered by weeds

It was gathered that some labourers from the northern part of the country, popularly referred to as ‘Abokis’, who were contracted for the job of cutting the grass in the deceased compound were told to jump into the compound from the fence since the gate of the house was locked from behind.

They, however, found the car of the house owner in the premises and has been covered with grass.

According to eyewitness, after managing to cut down the overgrown bush, the workers peeped through the window of rooms in the building and saw the skeleton of the decomposed corpse on his bed with a phone in his hand.

“The shocked workers immediately raised an alarm, while taking to their heels. The leadership of the community’s Residents Association who responded to the alarm promptly informed the Apete Division of the Nigerian Police.

“As I speak, officers of the Oyo State Police Command are currently carrying out comprehensive investigation into the incident”, a resident disclosed.