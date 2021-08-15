Eight more Nigerians died on Saturday from Covid-19, as the country recorded recorded 665 fresh cases of the virus across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night.

According to the NCDC figures, Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 181,962 while the fatality toll increased to 2,219 from 2,211 reported a day earlier.

A total of 12,917 Nigerians are currently down with the disease nationwide, while a good number of them are being managed at various designated healthcare facilities, a huge number are receiving home care.

The development has further put pressure on the already overstretched health facilities in the country, especially as the industrial action by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) enters its 14th day on Sunday.

The update by the NCDC indicated that more than half of the new cases reported on Saturday in Nigeria were recorded in Lagos State.

With 369 cases out of the 665 infections, Lagos State has remained Nigeria’s coronavirus pandemic epicentre.

Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, for the first time in many months, ranked second on the log with 68 new cases reported on Saturday while Oyo State accounted for 63 with Kwara and Rivers State reporting 28 and 26 cases respectively.

Edo and Delta states also reported 21 and seven new Infections respectively while Ekiti State registered 15 and its nearby Ondo State reported 13.

The FCT and Ogun State recorded three infections each while Gombe reported one.

Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples from its roughly 200 million people.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said about 166,826 of the over 181,000 total infections in Nigeria have recovered after treatment