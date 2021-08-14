By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

An 11-year-old girl, Owoeye Dorcas is seeking the help of Nigerians to raise a sum of N2m for her skeletal dysplasia surgery.

Dorcas is been suffering from multiple skeletal dysplasia – a deformity she has had from childhood – and will require multiple surgeries to correct the deformities in her limbs.

In a letter of appeal on her behalf by Dr O. Esan, Consultant Orthodontist Surgeon Arthroplasty Unit, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Dorcas urged well meaning Nigerians to accord her assistance within their reach.

According to the statement, “the patient is being managed by our unit for multiple skeletal dysplasia. She will require multiple surgeries (four) to correct the deformities in her limbs.”

The father of the girl, Mr.Owoeye Sunday James said he had suffered from similar deformities before Dorcas was born, adding that his wife left when she couldn’t cope with the situation in the family.

Owoeye appealed to all the well-meaning Nigerian to come to his aid and rescue his daughter, Dorcas from multiple skeletal dysplasia.

Below is a breakdown of the cost implementation for the surgery:

Surgery – N100,000.00; Anesthesia -N80,000.00; Pack – N200,000.00; Physiotherapy – N150, 000.00; Instrumentation – N500,000.00; Admission & Feeding – 200,000.00; Drugs – N100.000.00; Investigations – N150,000.00

The total amount amount needed for the surgery according to the Doctor is N1,880.000.00

“Kindly accord her any assistance within your care, the Orthopedic”, surgeon said.

“Dorcas is being managed by our unit”, the doctor said

Here are the account details of for any financial assistance; 3050243386, Bank: First Bank, Account Name: Owoeye Sunday James, the phone number to call is: 08132989992