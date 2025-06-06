As Muslims across the world celebrate the 1446 AH Eid-ul-Adha, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has called on the Muslim Ummah to use the occasion to offer prayers for the continued success of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

In a personally signed Sallah message, Alhaji Akinleye extended warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations to Muslims in Osun State, Nigeria, and beyond. He described Eid-ul-Adha as a moment of deep reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal.

He urged Islamic faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) by promoting unity, compassion, and selflessness in their daily lives.

The statement reads in part:

“On this blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the good people of Osun State, our dear nation Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah worldwide. May this season of sacrifice and reflection bring peace, joy, and blessings to all.

“Eid-ul-Adha teaches us the virtues of faith, obedience, and selfless devotion. As we remember the noble sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), let us embrace the spirit of unity, love, and compassion in our lives. May our acts of worship and sacrifice be accepted by Almighty Allah.

“On this joyous day, I offer special prayers for our best-performing Governor, His Excellency Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke. May Allah continue to guide him, strengthen him, and grant him wisdom as he leads our dear state with dedication and vision.

“I also encourage all citizens to continue praying for his success and for the sustained peace and progress of Osun State.”

Akinleye further urged citizens to extend kindness to the less privileged, saying, “As we celebrate with our loved ones, let us not forget the needy and vulnerable. May this Eid inspire us to become better individuals and more committed to building a just and compassionate society. Eid Mubarak!”