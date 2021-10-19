By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) otherwise known as Maulud Nabbiy, the Balogun Musulumi of Irewole/Ayedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, has urged Muslims to embrace peace and unity at all times.

Alhaji Oyebamiji who is also the Osun Commissioner for Finance gave the advice in a message of felicitation to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet.

He urged Muslims in Irewole/Ayedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency to imbibe the selfless spirit and tolerance of the Holy Prophet in their daily affairs and leave in peace with one another to create a better society.

The renowned banker admonished residents of the state and Nigerians to use the period to reflect on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet and and make it a reference point to foster love, unity, tolerance and togetherness even among other religions in the society.

“I congratulate Muslim faithfuls all over the world and Osun in particular on the occasion of the celebration of the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad, it is a special day and we must identify the significance of the day in our day to day life,” he said.

“We must see the day as another opportunity to reflect on the life and times of the holy prophet and make ourselves an example of the way the prophet wants us to live in harmony and unity with our fellow humans in the society.

“This is what he lived for and it was manifest in his daily teachings. The best way to celebrate his birthday is to display what he stood for, which is love, tolerance and harmony, he stated.”