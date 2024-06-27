EFCC chair orders arrest of officials who invaded Lagos hotel amid calls for protest

Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has ordered the arrest of two officers of the Commission allegedly involved in the manhandling of a female staff of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

This comes as some Nigerians have begun to use social media to call for protest against the commission

The officers were sighted in a viral video assaulting the staff of the hotel in an early morning sting operation in Lagos.

The operation, according to a statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, yielded a sizable number of suspects who are still being profiled.

According to him, “the EFCC’s boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable.

“Olukoyede assures the general public that the EFCC would continue to ply its job professionally and with profound respect for the rule of law.”

