Nation

Akinleye extols Erelu Olusola Obada on her birthday
Published

3 hours ago

on

Akinleye extols Erelu Olusola Obada on her birthday

 

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, has extolled the former minister of Defence and a chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Erelu Olusola Obada as she celebrates her birthday anniversary.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message issued in Osogbo on Thursday, described Olusola Obada as a politician of the highest pedigree.

He said the erstwhile deputy governor of the state has proved her intellectual capability in the area of community development through series of developmental ideas brought to bear when she was saddled with responsibility of overseeing local governments in the state.

Akinleye, who was the former Ede North local governments chairman under the supervision of Olusola Obada attested to her credibility and passion for grassroot development.

He noted that Olusola Obada ‘s impact and kindness in Osun politics is unquantifiable.

“On this day of yours, I join others in felicitating with you. Your excellency, your contributions to the development of democracy most especially at the grassroots are mostly felt. You’re a jewel of inestimable character, I celebrate you today and forever ma, congratulations on your birthday anniversary ma. Long life and prosperity.”

