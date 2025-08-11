Osun 2026: I’ll Re-engineer Osun Economy Through Natural Resources – APC’s Adegoke

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the 2026 Osun State election, Barr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN), has pledged to overhaul the state’s economy by harnessing its abundant natural resources if elected governor.

Adegoke made the promise on Monday in Osogbo while addressing journalists shortly after declaring his intention to contest before the party’s executives.

According to him, Osun’s economy can be revitalised without relying heavily on federal allocations. He lamented the current economic state of the state, describing it as “not enviable,” and stressed the need for a robust economy that improves the quality of life for the people.

“I have perfected plans to ensure that Osun’s economy is completely re-engineered. We are focusing not only on natural resources but also on our human resources,” he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria revealed that he had been preparing for the role since 2011, with particular emphasis on proper land management to drive an agricultural revolution in the state.

“We have done extensive groundwork, and if elected, we will implement developmental economic policies that will transform Osun,” he stated.

Adegoke appealed to APC leaders and members to give him the party’s ticket, expressing confidence that, if nominated, he would lead the APC to victory in the 2026 election.

