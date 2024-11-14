Ecobank Nigeria wins Deutsche Bank’s Client Excellence Award

Connect with us

58 seconds ago

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of Ecobank Group, has been honoured with the Client Excellence Award for outstanding performance in institutional cash management for the previous year by Deutsche Bank AG.

During the award presentation in Lagos, Andreas Voss, Chief Country Representative of Deutsche Bank AG, Corporate Bank, congratulated Ecobank for this recognition. He emphasized that the award reflects Ecobank’s excellence in payment efficiency and cash management. Voss noted that the bank’s commitment to excellence, open communication, and proactive strategies have led to significant achievements for both institutions.

Voss stated, “Ecobank’s dedication to excellence and collaborative spirit have made them an invaluable partner. It was an absolute pleasure working with Ecobank. Their processing of Straight Through Processing (STP) transactions is a prime example, as Ecobank achieved an STP rate above 99 percent for foreign currency payments and international settlement services. This success underscores the bank’s high SWIFT payment standards, facilitating rapid beneficiary account credits.”

Segun Anjorin, Acting Head of Corporate Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, acknowledged Deutsche Bank as a valuable partner. He noted that the Client Excellence Award symbolizes the strong partnership and collaboration between the two banks.

Anjorin reiterated Ecobank’s commitment to providing exceptional quality in payment efficiency and cash management, highlighting how STP implementation enhances operational efficiency and ensures compliance with global payment standards.

 

