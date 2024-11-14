Access Bank to acquire Mauritius based Afrasia Bank Limited

Access Holdings Plc has announced that its subsidiary, Access Bank UK Limited, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a majority equity stake in Afrasia Bank Limited, the Republic of Mauritius’ fourth largest bank by total assets.

Mauritius, renowned for its robust financial services sector which contributes 13.4% to its Gross Domestic Product, provides Access UK with a solid foundation to expand its operations in the high-growth personal and corporate banking segments. Furthermore, Access Bank will utilize Mauritius as a strategic hub for trade finance and regional connectivity, thereby enhancing its capacity to facilitate cross-border transactions across Africa and beyond.

The transaction represents a transformational step forward for the Access UK and the overall Access Holdings’ banking franchise. At the end of its fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Afrasia Bank recorded Total Assets of more than US$5.7 billion and Net Profit After Tax of US$152.4 million.

Commenting on the acquisition, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc and the CEO of the Banking Group said:

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our African growth strategy, reinforcing our position as a leading Pan-African financial institution. Mauritius offers immense potential as an international financial hub, and through Afrasia Bank, we are excited to unlock new opportunities to drive trade, support businesses, and foster economic inclusion across the region as we continue our mission to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”

Jamie Simmonds, Managing Director of the Access Bank UK added,

“With a strong balance sheet and a well-established brand in Mauritius, Afrasia Bank provides us with a sustainable platform to scale and achieve long-term profitability. The deal aligns with our strategy to diversify and future-proof our earnings; and offer bespoke solutions enabling our clients to access global markets with ease.”