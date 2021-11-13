OBINNA EZUGWU

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected what it described as a plan by the state government, working in connivance with the state house of assembly, to auction the state’s liaison offices in Abuja, Lagos, Enugu and Aba to the family of Governor David Umahi.

The opposition party which kicked against the move in a statement by Nwoba C. Nwoba, its spokesman, urged Ebonyi people to join voices with it to stop the acquisition of the public belongings by the Umahis as there’s no basis for which they should be sold without a replacement plan.

“The attention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has been drawn to the plan by the Ebonyi State Government in connivance with the House of Assembly to cede Ebonyi State liaison office buildings in Aba, Lagos, Abuja and Enugu to the Governor David Umahi’s family. It is worrisome that the Francis Nwifuru’s led House of Assembly could not deliberate extensively on the need to or not auction the property even when the PDP members in the House were objecting to the procedure adopted in deliberating on the letter containing the auction request by the State Government,” the statement said.

“Why are the Ebonyi offices in Aba and Enugu auctioned outright? Is it to mean that Ebonyi people are no longer in their large numbers in these cities? More worrisome is the fact that there’s no alternative to replacing them. The aim of establishing these liaison offices years back was to receive complaints from Ebonyi people scattered all over the places and attend to their daily needs. It’s significant to note that these offices became redundant immediately Gov. Umahi’s administration came into existence, bearing in mind that he could through the House of Assembly acquire them for personal use. This applies to the Abuja and Lagos offices which he claims sales will be public private partnership driven. We can authoritatively inform Ebonyi people that Gov. Umahi has concluded plans to acquire the property using cronies and which the leadership of the state assembly is aware of.

“We, therefore urge Ebonyi people to join voices with us to stop the acquisition of these public belongings by the Umahis as there’s no basis for which they should be sold without a replacement plan. We wish also to remind the Ebonyi State House of Assembly that it’s not an appendage of the executive arm of the Ebonyi State Government, that they should at all times be doing the bidding of the executive without following due legislative process. To this end, we call on Ebonyi people to rise against this plan, and in case the governor finally has his way, should hold the Speaker Nwifuru-Umahi House responsible as the House couldn’t listen to the different objections raised by the PDP members in the House towards approval of this obnoxious request on Tuesday and Thursday of this week respectively.”