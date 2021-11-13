Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has assured Mrs. Augustina Ifebuche Eze, whose seven-year-old son was allegedly killed by her husband, Chidi Onyishi, for money ritual that the state government will support her and her children.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo who led a delegation from Ugwuanyi to commiserate with Mrs. Eze, said the state government will stand behind her family.

The aide who conveyed the governor’s empathy, prayed for the repose of the slain child’s soul, stressing that the act perpetrated by the father of six was unimaginable.

Oruruo presented Ugwuanyi’s initial cash donation of N500, 000 to them for interim upkeep.

“We want to reassure you that the state government will stand vigorously behind you and mitigate the suffering of your kids and contribute immensely to your recovery from this shock,” he said.

“And it is the wish of the government to use all legal means to ensure that there is diligent investigation and that the course of justice cannot be subverted. Everything that needs to be done will be done by Enugu State Government to ensure that you find justice and overcome this challenge.

“Our governor is a good-minded person who is interested in your well-being and that of your children. So he has sent us to come and commiserate with you and reassure you that you will not stand alone. Government will be with you and will give you support as we pray that God will give you stronger reason to find comfort.