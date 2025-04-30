Connect with us

Entertainment

Omowunmi Dada shares story after leg surgery
Advertisement

Entertainment

E-Money Thanks Supporters After EFCC Arrest Over Dollar Spraying

Entertainment

“God go punish you” – VDM responds to APC 7-day ultimatum to apologize for calling Akpabio trip to Pope’s funeral shameful

Entertainment

FULL LIST: Davido, Mohbad, Odumodublvck, Others Shine at 17th Headies Awards

Entertainment

Tia Adeola shows off Nigerian-Inspired fashion at NYFW for brand’s 10th anniversary

Entertainment

2Baba gets new role in Benue State government

Entertainment

Spyro Celebrates New Home, Reflects on Faith, Overcoming Industry Doubts​

Entertainment

Juju maestro Ebenezer Obey debunks fake news of his death

Entertainment

Burna Boy gifted me money but refuses to reply my messages – Portable

Entertainment

Davido drops fifth album ‘5ive’ with star-studded features

Entertainment

Omowunmi Dada shares story after leg surgery

Published

2 hours ago

on

Omowunmi Dada shares story after leg surgery

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has opened up about her recent leg surgery after quietly dealing with pain for a long time.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, she said the pain had been there for a while, but she kept showing up for work and smiling in public even though she was struggling in private.

“I had leg pain for so long, but I kept working and acting like everything was okay,” she wrote. “Eventually, I had to make a tough decision and go for surgery.”

She said the experience was humbling and made her realize how important simple things—like walking and moving around—really are. Omowunmi thanked her doctors, friends, and family for helping her through the healing process.

“To everyone who checked in, called, or showed love—thank you,” she said. “And to anyone going through silent pain, I see you. I hope you heal soon.”

The actress ended her message by asking people to be kind, saying that social media doesn’t always show what people are truly going through.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *