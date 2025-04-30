Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has opened up about her recent leg surgery after quietly dealing with pain for a long time.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, she said the pain had been there for a while, but she kept showing up for work and smiling in public even though she was struggling in private.

“I had leg pain for so long, but I kept working and acting like everything was okay,” she wrote. “Eventually, I had to make a tough decision and go for surgery.”

She said the experience was humbling and made her realize how important simple things—like walking and moving around—really are. Omowunmi thanked her doctors, friends, and family for helping her through the healing process.

“To everyone who checked in, called, or showed love—thank you,” she said. “And to anyone going through silent pain, I see you. I hope you heal soon.”

The actress ended her message by asking people to be kind, saying that social media doesn’t always show what people are truly going through.