Fintiri gives Falcons coach Madugu house, N50m
Published

8 mins ago

on

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has given a three-bedroom bungalow and ₦50 million to Super Falcons assistant coach, Justin Madugu, in appreciation of his role in the national team’s performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The donations were confirmed in a Facebook post by the governor’s media aide, Pius Iliya, who said that the presentation took place during a courtesy visit by Madugu to the Government House in Yola on August 1.

Madugu, an indigene of Adamawa, was part of the technical crew that guided the Falcons to their 10th WAFCON title earlier this year in Morocco.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on behalf of the Government and people of Adamawa State, has gifted Justine Pwanidi Madugu (Coach of Nigeria’s Super Falcons) a three-bedroom bungalow and a sum of ₦50m for leading the team into winning the 2024 Women African Cup of Nation that took place in Morocco this year,” Iliya’s post read.

The visit comes weeks after the team’s return from Morocco and a national reception hosted by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja. At the event, Madugu and other members of the technical crew were also rewarded with \$50,000, national honours, and residential apartments.

The Falcons won the final 3–2 against Morocco, coming from behind to secure the victory.

