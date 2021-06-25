The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi for interrogation over his claim that the military is colluding with bandits.

When he featured on an ARISE Television programme earlier in the week, Gumi had said bandits would not have had access to weapons without the connivance of corrupt security operatives.

VOA’s Hausa Service quoted Gumi’s spokesman, Tukur Mamu, as confirming the Sheikh’s invitation to the commission’s Kaduna office.

The military had earlier cautioned Gumi to be mindful of his utterances.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu, the military said the allegations made by Dr. Gumi were serious and an attempt to demoralise its troops.

However, in response, his spokesman, Sheikh Gumi, dismissed the allegations made against him by the Army, saying the incidents were unfortunate.

He said in the entire discussion, the cleric did not blame the entire military.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya who confirmed his invitation said the cleric was invited for interrogation.

He also declined to comment further when Daily Trust asked whether Gumi will be released later in the day.